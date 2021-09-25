CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shepherd

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

