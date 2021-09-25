CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Religion events in the San Fernando Valley area, Sept. 25-Oct. 2

By Holly Andres
Los Angeles Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a sampling of religious services in the San Fernando Valley area, Sept. 25-Oct. 2. El Shaddai = Lord Almighty: Pastor John Stalboerger delivers the message, part of a new sermon series “Be Still” and based on Psalm 46:10, at the 9 a.m. (indoors) and 10:30 a.m. (indoors and online) services on Sept. 26. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org; www.facebook.com/westvalley.christianchurch.

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canoga Park, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tarzana, CA
City
West Hills, CA
City
Northridge, CA
City
Valley Village, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Woodland Hills, CA
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Bible Church#Christian Church#Church Service#Methodist Church#Pentecost#St Luke Lutheran Church
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy