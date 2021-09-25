CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littlestown, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Littlestown

Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel
Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LITTLESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0c7nyGzG00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Littlestown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LITTLESTOWN, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littlestown, PA
Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel

Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel

Littlestown, PA
65
Followers
587
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy