CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, KY

Saturday rain in Walton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WALTON, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Walton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0c7nxe0n00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Walton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Saturday, October 2: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, October 3: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
WALTON, KY
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Walton

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WALTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, KY
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALTON, KY
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALTON, KY
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
115
Followers
593
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy