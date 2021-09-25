CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Lowell

Lowell (AR) Weather Channel
Lowell (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7nxV1800

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LOWELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lowell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
