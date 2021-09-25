Mathis Daily Weather Forecast

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 73 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.