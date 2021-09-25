CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis, TX

Mathis Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0c7nxMJp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(MATHIS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mathis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
