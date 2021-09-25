Freedom Weather Forecast

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, September 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.