Environment

Freedom Weather Forecast

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0c7nxJfe00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Freedom

(FREEDOM, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Freedom. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FREEDOM, CA
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Freedom is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(FREEDOM, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Freedom. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FREEDOM, CA
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Freedom — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FREEDOM, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Freedom. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FREEDOM, CA
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

