Freedom Weather Forecast
FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
