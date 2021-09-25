CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge Weather Forecast

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0c7nxImv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

