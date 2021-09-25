CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7nxF8k00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel

Schuylkill Haven, PA
