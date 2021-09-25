CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Terrace, CA

Grand Terrace Daily Weather Forecast

Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0c7nx82u00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

