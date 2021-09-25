Grand Terrace Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
