Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0