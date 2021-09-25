Mastic Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MASTIC BEACH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
