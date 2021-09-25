Brooklyn Weather Forecast
BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
