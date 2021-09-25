CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Brooklyn Weather Forecast

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7nwrzX00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

