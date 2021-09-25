CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0c7nwq6o00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

