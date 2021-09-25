Rochester Daily Weather Forecast
ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
