Rochester Daily Weather Forecast

ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Light Rain High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



