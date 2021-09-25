CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivia, NC

Bolivia Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BOLIVIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nwnhr00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

