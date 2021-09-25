4-Day Weather Forecast For Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



