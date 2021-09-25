Natrona Heights Weather Forecast
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
