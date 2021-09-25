Benton City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Light Rain
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0