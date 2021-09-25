CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton City, WA

Benton City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0c7nwhPV00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton City, WA
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Benton City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BENTON CITY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benton City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BENTON CITY, WA
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City, WA
111
Followers
593
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy