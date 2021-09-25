Big Lake Weather Forecast

BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



