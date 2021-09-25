Big Lake Weather Forecast
BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
