Big Lake, MN

Big Lake Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0c7nwZIZ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

