4-Day Weather Forecast For Hawthorne

 8 days ago

HAWTHORNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7nwYPq00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

