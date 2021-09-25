CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Varnville, SC

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Varnville

Varnville (SC) Weather Channel
Varnville (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(VARNVILLE, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Varnville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7nwVlf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Varnville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
Varnville (SC) Weather Channel

Varnville (SC) Weather Channel

Varnville, SC
96
Followers
598
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy