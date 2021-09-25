A rainy Saturday in Makawao — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MAKAWAO, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Makawao Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Makawao:

Saturday, September 25 Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 26 Scattered Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, September 27 Scattered Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Scattered Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.