Weather Forecast For Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
