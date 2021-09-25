CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kermit, TX

Kermit Daily Weather Forecast

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0c7nwNx500

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kermit, TX
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
78
Followers
501
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy