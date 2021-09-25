Salida Daily Weather Forecast

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 57 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.