Salida, CA

Salida Daily Weather Forecast

Salida (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7nwKIu00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Salida is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SALIDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
