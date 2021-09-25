Baxter Springs Weather Forecast

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



