Jessup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

JESSUP, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0c7nw7ui00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Saturday has sun for Jessup — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
