Yemassee, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Yemassee

 8 days ago

YEMASSEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0c7nw59G00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

