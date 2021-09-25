CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

Iuka Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0c7nw0jd00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

