Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

SNOW HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7nvz5Y00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

