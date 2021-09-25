Seabrook Weather Forecast

SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.