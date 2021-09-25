CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7nvxK600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

