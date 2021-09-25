Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Alfred
LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
