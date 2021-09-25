CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, NC

Warsaw is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WARSAW, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warsaw:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7nvufv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Warsaw Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of Showers
WARSAW, NC
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WARSAW, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Warsaw Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
WARSAW, NC
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Warsaw — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WARSAW, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, NC
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WARSAW, NC
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Warsaw, NC
141
Followers
596
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy