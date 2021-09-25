CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houlton, ME

A rainy Saturday in Houlton — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOULTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houlton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houlton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0c7nvnk400

  • Saturday, September 25

    Light Rain

    • High 68 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Sunday, October 3: Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Monday, October 4: Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Patchy frost then
HOULTON, ME
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Houlton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOULTON, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houlton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HOULTON, ME
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton, ME
149
Followers
587
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy