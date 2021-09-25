A rainy Saturday in Houlton — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(HOULTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houlton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houlton:

Saturday, September 25 Light Rain High 68 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 26 Heavy rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.