Airline stocks are gaining traction among investors in the stock market now. This is in light of the announcement made by the White House on Monday regarding the easing of travel restrictions. The United States plans to loosen the travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November. As of now, there are 33 countries including China, India, Brazil, and most of Europe that are in consideration. Well, this is a huge welcome for thousands of foreign nationals that have families in the U.S. and were kept apart for almost the entire pandemic.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO