Brussels Airlines sees 30 to 40% growth in corporate travel out of Belgium

worldairlinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate travel out of Belgium slowly starts to pick up again. Brussels Airlines expects companies to ease restrictions in their travel policies as of October. Higher demand for flights to USA due to easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers. Since mid-august, Brussels Airlines notes a light increase in...

Etihad launches flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Zanzibar

Etihad Airways has announced three new quarantine-free destinations for the coming winter season. This November, the airline will begin flying to Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, and the beautiful Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar. The new additions to Etihad’s network mean the UAE’s national carrier will be operating to 70 destinations across 47 countries.
WORLD
SKIFT

The State of Corporate Travel and Expense 2022

The past 18 months have profoundly impacted the corporate travel space, with rapid developments underway in areas such as the future of office and work culture, evolving company travel policies, employee safety, and the overall reorientation of business travel planning and programming in the post-pandemic environment. But as 2021 draws to a close, corporate travel and spend is recovering at a marked clip. So while there are still reasons for uncertainty, there are also plenty of signs of optimism as the industry looks ahead to 2022.
TRAVEL
LOT Polish Airlines now flies to Dubai, will return to Miami

LOT Polish Airlines on September 26 launched the Warsaw – Dubai route with SP-LVA, a new route for the company. An inaugural ceremony was conducted along with special items to celebrate the launch. The route will be operated three days a week – Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. In other news,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Travellers will need a Covid test to visit Singapore Airlines lounges

Singapore Airlines' airport lounges have long been a favoured port of call for many business class passengers and top-tier frequent flyers travelling on other Star Alliance airlines – sometimes in preference to their airline's own lounge. But in addition to showing their boarding pass or Gold-grade frequent flyer card, visitors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Corporate travel recovery slower than leisure, says Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic expects “a breakthrough” in leisure travel next year but foresees corporate travel returning more slowly. Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer, told the Business Travel Association conference: “It’s great we can start flying. We believe 2022 will be a major breakthrough year for travel. “In 2020, roughly...
TRAVEL
Austrian to fly to Cancún, Mauritius and the Maldives

Austrian Airlines has announced flights again to Cancún, Mauritius and the Maldives in time for the winter. With a direct connection to the Maldives, the red-white-red home carrier will fly to Malé three times a week from October 21, 2021. Additionally, Mauritius will be reintroduced into the flight schedule. The...
WORLD
JetBlue arrives at London’s Gatwick Airport

JetBlue Airways today announced it has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). LGW joins LHR as JetBlue’s entry points into the United Kingdom. The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight from the U.S....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Eurowings to fly from Hamburg to Beirut

From November 7, 2021, Eurowings will be launching a new service, flying nonstop for the first time from Hamburg to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Every Sunday, an Airbus A320 will take off from the Hanseatic city at 7 a.m. and land in the Lebanese metropolis at 12.10 p.m. The return journey is on the same day, departing at 1.00 p.m. and landing in Hamburg at 4.35 p.m. From 17 December, the frequency will even be doubled and will be offered on Fridays and Sundays. All flight times are local times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

Corporate Wellness Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Wellness Corporate Solutions, Wellsource, Cambia Health Solutions

The Latest Released Corporate Wellness Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Corporate Wellness Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Corporate Wellness Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Provant Health, Wellsource, Cambia Health Solutions, Wellness Corporate Solutions, EXOS, Vitality Group, Marino Wellness, Virgin Pulse, Privia Health, Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness.
MARKETS
Skytrax awards Saudia the “world’s most improved airline” in 2021

SAUDIA moves up 26 spots; a 55% improvement in its overall Skytrax ranking of global airlines. Skytrax has announced that SAUDIA is the World’s Most Improved Airline of 2021. This is the second time that SAUDIA has won this award since 2017. That year, the Saudi flag carrier impressively jumped from the 82nd to 51st position, a 40% improvement. This year, however, SAUDIA improved by a stunning 55% and is now 26th in the Skytrax ranking of global airlines.
INDUSTRY
travelindustrywire.com

The Impact of Corporate Travel Policies on Traveller Behaviour - A Statistical Analysis - Medium

An important part of Egencia’s™ (part of Expedia Group™) travel management offer is the configuration and usage of travel policies, offering our clients control and flexibility over their corporate travel program. These policies allow our clients to regulate employee travel choices, for reasons related to savings, comfort or safety. Clients...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Expedia Sees Impressive Growth for Jamaica

Senior executives at Expedia Inc., the largest online travel agency in the world and the biggest producer of tourism business for Jamaica, have assured Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other senior officials that “their data clearly shows impressive room night and passenger growth with both metrics surpassing the same time in 2019.” They also noted that the United States of America remains the overall top search origin market for Jamaica.
LIFESTYLE
Eurowings and Austrian Airlines optimize connections between Germany and Austria

Eurowings and Austrian Airlines have made this announcement:. Eurowings flies up to five times a week from Stuttgart to Graz and from Düsseldorf to Linz. From 10 January 2022: Three times a week with Eurowings from Düsseldorf to Graz. From summer 2022, increase of frequencies to Graz and Linz to...
WORLD
American Airlines and IndiGo announce codeshare agreement

American Airlines issued this statement about a new codeshare partner:. American Airlines and IndiGo announce a codeshare agreement, making it easier than ever for customers to travel to India. American’s customers will have access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi. AAdvantage members will earn miles when traveling on...
LIFESTYLE
Qatar Airways Group reports a yearly net loss of QAR14.9 billion (U.S. $4.1 billion)

Qatar Airways Group has published its Annual Report for 2020/21, covering a challenging year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing extensive loss of traffic and revenues as part of a pattern seen across the global aviation industry. Despite the difficulties, Qatar Airways Group proves that rising to the challenge is nothing new for the airline and its subsidiaries, projecting the Group’s strength, resilience, and commitment.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

American Airlines: Lifting Of Travel Bans A “Big Shot To The Arm”

The transatlantic market has been a shadow of its former self for a little over 18 months. So has American Airlines’ international connectivity hub at London Heathrow. However, in an exclusive interview with Simple Flying last week, the carrier says the forthcoming easing of restrictions for travel to the US has provided a big boost to morale as it begins to plan for next year, predicting a potentially impressive comeback of international travel.
TRAVEL

