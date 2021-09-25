CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansdale, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Evansdale

Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0c7nvT2Q00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Evansdale

(EVANSDALE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EVANSDALE, IA
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Evansdale — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EVANSDALE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EVANSDALE, IA
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Evansdale, IA
107
Followers
588
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy