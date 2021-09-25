CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Stayton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(STAYTON, OR) A sunny Saturday is here for Stayton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0c7nvKL700

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

