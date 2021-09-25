Daily Weather Forecast For New Tazewell
NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
