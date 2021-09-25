CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(BIRDSBORO, PA) A sunny Saturday is here for Birdsboro, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Birdsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7nv4Ik00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

