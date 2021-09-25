CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collins, MS

Saturday sun alert in Collins — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Collins (MS) Weather Channel
Collins (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(COLLINS, MS) A sunny Saturday is here for Collins, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Collins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nuwTa00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Collins

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Collins: Saturday, October 2: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, October 3: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
COLLINS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collins, MS
Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Collins (MS) Weather Channel

Collins, MS
213
Followers
595
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy