CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cynthiana, KY

Cynthiana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nuiMe00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
185
Followers
595
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy