Woodville, TX

Weather Forecast For Woodville

Woodville (TX) Weather Channel
Woodville (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WOODVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Woodville, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

