CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flat Rock, MI

Saturday rain in Flat Rock: Ideas to make the most of it

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FLAT ROCK, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Flat Rock Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flat Rock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7nuRJB00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flat Rock, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock, MI
135
Followers
591
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy