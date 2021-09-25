CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorn Your Mantle with These Darling Skulls and Fists

By Madeline Hollern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, New Hampshire native Sarah Miller joined four of her girlfriends in moving to Austin, sight unseen. Drawn to the city’s artistic vibe, she began experimenting with her own creative projects and eventually started making planters out of cement. The hobby evolved into Awkward Auntie, her line of concrete matchstick holders, trays, candles, and vases. Depending on the piece, Miller pours white or rapid-set cement into silicone molds and then tops each one with concrete countertop sealant. She chose some of her unique mold shapes such as bones and hands to suit the quirky nature of Austin. “It’s just a town of weird people,” Miller laughs. “Someone is going to put this [skull or] fist on their mantle, and it’s going to be perfect for them.” Shop her handcrafted wares at awkwardauntie.com or locally at Nina Berenato Jewelry and Art For the People Gallery.

