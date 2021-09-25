CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Whitman

 8 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0c7ntkAJ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

