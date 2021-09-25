Weather Forecast For Whitman
WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0