Newberry, FL

Newberry Daily Weather Forecast

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7nterx00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

