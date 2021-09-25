CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Grove, KY

Saturday rain in Vine Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(VINE GROVE, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Vine Grove Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vine Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7ntdzE00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

