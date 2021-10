The letters coming from the RTC candidates for Board of Aldermen are getting almost comical. The latest from 3rd Ward candidate Cris Balamaci could have been titled “An Ode to the Early 1990s.” The only things missing were references to flannel shirts and Kurt Cobain. This letter shows how antiquated the views of the current administration are. They are pointing to successes from 30 years ago like it happened last week.

SHELTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO